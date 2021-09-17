Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
September 17, 2021
Here is this week’s high school football schedule for the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Escambia Academy at Northview
- Tate at Navarre
- Arnold at West Florida
- Pine Forest at Pensacola
- Washington at Escambia
- Jay at Sweet Water (Ala.)
- Gulf Breeze at Milton
- Niceville at Pace
- Pensacola Catholic (bye week)
ALABAMA
- Chickasaw at Flomaton
- W.S. Neal at Williamson
- T.R. Miller at Bayside Academy
