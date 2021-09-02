High School Football Games To Watch This Week, Beginning With A Thursday Night Northview Game

September 2, 2021

This week’s high school football action kicks off Thursday night in Bratt as the Northview Chiefs host Lighthouse Christian.

Here’s this week’s schedule:

FLORIDA

  • Lighthouse Christian at Northview (Thursday)
  • Gulf Breeze at Tate
  • Pine Forest at West Florida
  • Washington at Pensacola High
  • Gulfport (MS) at Escambia
  • Milton at Pensacola Catholic
  • Jay at Freeport
  • Pace – Bye week

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton at Southern Choctaw
  • Patrician Academy at Escambia Academy
  • Escambia County (Atmore) at Mobile Christian
  • Cottage Hill at T.R. Miller
  • \Vigor at W.S. Neal

