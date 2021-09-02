High School Football Games To Watch This Week, Beginning With A Thursday Night Northview Game
September 2, 2021
This week’s high school football action kicks off Thursday night in Bratt as the Northview Chiefs host Lighthouse Christian.
Here’s this week’s schedule:
FLORIDA
- Lighthouse Christian at Northview (Thursday)
- Gulf Breeze at Tate
- Pine Forest at West Florida
- Washington at Pensacola High
- Gulfport (MS) at Escambia
- Milton at Pensacola Catholic
- Jay at Freeport
- Pace – Bye week
ALABAMA
- Flomaton at Southern Choctaw
- Patrician Academy at Escambia Academy
- Escambia County (Atmore) at Mobile Christian
- Cottage Hill at T.R. Miller
- \Vigor at W.S. Neal
