High School Football Games To Watch This Week, Beginning With A Thursday Night Northview Game

This week’s high school football action kicks off Thursday night in Bratt as the Northview Chiefs host Lighthouse Christian.

Here’s this week’s schedule:

FLORIDA

Lighthouse Christian at Northview (Thursday)

Gulf Breeze at Tate

Pine Forest at West Florida

Washington at Pensacola High

Gulfport (MS) at Escambia

Milton at Pensacola Catholic

Jay at Freeport

Pace – Bye week

ALABAMA