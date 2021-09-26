Giving Back: 30,000 Pounds Of Food Distributed In Cantonment

Hundreds of people turned out for a 30,000 pound food giveaway Saturday morning in Cantonment.

Calling it an “amazing” morning, Rep. Michelle Salzman said all 30,000 pounds of food was distributed, with nearly half that weight in meat. She said over 500 cars came through the line at Carver Park, with many others walking up.

The event was sponsored by Salzman, Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Pinewood Presbyterian Church, Cantonment Improvement Committee and Trailer Parts Plus of Florida.

Organizers said they plan to hold the large food distribution once per quarter.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Photos courtesy Phillips Salzman for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.