Giving Back: 30,000 Pounds Of Food Distributed In Cantonment

September 26, 2021

Hundreds of people turned out for a 30,000 pound food giveaway Saturday morning in Cantonment.

Calling it an “amazing” morning, Rep. Michelle Salzman said all 30,000 pounds of food was distributed, with nearly half that weight in meat. She said over 500 cars came through the line at Carver Park, with many others walking up.

The event was sponsored by Salzman, Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Pinewood Presbyterian Church, Cantonment Improvement Committee and Trailer Parts Plus of Florida.

Organizers said they plan to hold the large food distribution once per quarter.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Photos courtesy Phillips Salzman for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 