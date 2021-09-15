Significant Flooding Potential Continues Into Thursday With Several More Inches Of Rain Expected

A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire area as a significant heavy rain event is unfolding, according to the National Weather Service.

That is leading to considerable flooding in the southern portion of Escambia County and the other red shaded areas on the map above.

Heavy rain continues to stream into the area this evening from the remnants of Nicholas. Expect more bands of heavy rain tonight and Thursday

The weather service said this is turning into a long-duration flood event that persists into the weekend. The overall coverage of heavy rain will be less on Thursday, but we’ve already seen rainfall totals greater than 10 inches today in southern Escambia County, so any additional rain will exacerbate saturated ground. We expect another 3-6 inches of rain with locally higher totals through the weekend, especially near the coast. The weather service is becoming increasingly concerned about another round of heavy rain on Friday potentially through the weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 71. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84