Fall Arriving Soon: Strong Cold Front Will Move Through Wednesday

The first day of fall on the calendar is Wednesday, and a strong cold front will bring more fall-like temperatures. Lows will dip in the 50s, even the lower 50s in the more northern part of Escambia County.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 60.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85.