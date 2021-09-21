Fall Arriving Soon: Strong Cold Front Will Move Through Wednesday

September 21, 2021

The first day of fall on the calendar is Wednesday, and a strong cold front will bring more fall-like temperatures. Lows will dip in the 50s, even the lower 50s in the more northern part of Escambia County.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 60.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 