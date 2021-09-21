Fall Arriving Soon: Strong Cold Front Will Move Through Wednesday
September 21, 2021
The first day of fall on the calendar is Wednesday, and a strong cold front will bring more fall-like temperatures. Lows will dip in the 50s, even the lower 50s in the more northern part of Escambia County.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 58.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 60.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
