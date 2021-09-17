Eugene Lacy Wheeler II

The family of Eugene Lacy Wheeler II, mourns the loss of a beloved husband, father, son , and best friend, who passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Gene was born in Bratt, FL. on August 4, 1983. He graduated from Northview High School in 2001 and Bishop State Community in 2014. He worked as an Instrumentation and Electrical Technician at BASF in McIntosh, AL.

Gene’s favorite activities were hunting, fishing, family picnics, and spending time with his sons on the farm.

Gene was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas Henry and Lola Peebles, his grandfather Eugene Lacy Wheeler, and younger brother, Shawn Adam Wheeler.

Gene is survived by his wife of eight years, Anna Juck Wheeler, sons, Thomas Michael Wheeler, age five, and Dustin Eugene Wheeler, age two, parents, Tony and Becky Wheeler, relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, FL.

Pallbearers will be Robert Peebles, Derick Peebles, Clint Pugh, Jeremy Lisenby, Brandon Smith, Chantz Ziglar, Tyler Bozeman, and Erik Kirby

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Angel Studios, producers of “The Chosen”.