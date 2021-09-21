Escambia Man Gets 30 Years For Manslaughter

Corey Reuben Bates has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison for manslaughter with a weapon.

On February 13, 2021, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing on Esperanto Drive. The victim had been residing with the Bates’ grandfather and mother.

He was told could no longer stay at the residence due to his continued use of controlled substances. After the grandfather heard what sounded like an argument outside of the residence on the back porch, the victim entered the house bleeding from his chest and stated that “Corey” had stabbed him. The victim died a short time later due to the injury.

After law enforcement located Bates, he eventually admitted that he had stabbed the victim after the two had an argument.

Assistant State Attorney Jeremiah Monahan stated, “what was taken away from the victim’s family they will never get back—his life.”