Escambia Fire Rescue Takes Part In Annual Volunteer Firefighter Weekend

Three Escambia Fire Rescue volunteer firefighters took part in the 16th Annual Northwest Florida Volunteer Firefighter Weekend.

The volunteer firefighter training event featured hands-on training opportunities including vehicle extrication, wild land operations, USAR, medical training, and more. There were also workshops, seminars and live burn training at the event at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville.

Cheyann Smith from the Beulah Fire Station, along with Nathan Thomas and William Tharp from the Ferry Pass Station, took part in the training event on their way to becoming certified volunteer firefighters.

“It’s imperative for volunteer firefighters to train and become certified,” said Michael Aaron, Escambia Fire Rescue assistant volunteer fire chief. “This allows them to become functional on the fire ground and help the overall mission of the organization. This training also gives the taxpayers the best service possible as a combination fire department.”

Eglin Air Force Base career firefighter Reed Moss, also a volunteer firefighter at Station 2-Beulah.

Beulah volunteer Reed Moss also took part in the weekend. In addition to being an Escambia volunteer, he works a career firefighter for Eglin Air Force Base.

Pictured top: Volunteer firefighters (from left) Cheyann Smith, Beulah; Nathan Thomas and William Tharp, Ferry Pass; and Eglin AFB career firefighter Reed Moss, who is also volunteer from Beulah. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.