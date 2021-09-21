Escambia COVID-19 Hospitalizations Fall Below 200 For First Time Since July

On Monday, Escambia COVID-19 hospitalization fell below 200 for the first time since July 30.

There were 184 COVID-19 patients in the hospital Monday, three of those under age 18.

Two weeks ago, there were 344 hospitalizations. There were 284 one week ago, and 330 the week before that. The hospitalizations aggregate date reported by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, West Florida Hospital and Baptist Hospital.