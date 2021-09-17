Escambia County Ratifies New Contracts With Firefighters And Corrections Officers

Escambia County has ratified new contracts with the firefighters’ union and corrections officers’ union. In addition, the board approved the purchase of five new trucks for fire services.

Firefighters Contract

The Escambia County Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve the contract with the Escambia County Professional Firefighters, I.A.F.F. Local 4131. The last collective bargaining agreement expired three years ago and had been in negotiations since.

“The men and women of Escambia County’s fire service put their lives on the line every day for the safety of our community,” said Interim County Administrator Wes Moreno. “These negotiations focused on recruitment and retention efforts, which included an increase in wages. The Board of County Commissioners thank these employees for their dedication to protecting our community.”

“We are grateful to the County Board of Commissioners for their willingness to work together to address serious issues affecting our County and the Fire Fighters that protect it,” said Lt. Nick Gradia, president of the Escambia County Professional Firefighters. ”

“By addressing Fire Fighter wage disparities and Fire Equipment deficiencies, Escambia County has demonstrated a willingness to address the needs of the department in order to provide a top-notch Fire and Rescue service to the Citizens we serve,” Gradia said in a written statement.

The base rate for each bargaining unit classification will be as follows:

Fire Fighter – 24 (Pay Grade A4) $12.99 ;Estimated Annual Salary: $41,698

Fire Fighter – 9 (Pay Grade A4) $16.80; Estimated Annual Salary: $41,278

Fire Lieutenant – 24 (Pay Grade B1) $17.41; Estimated Annual Salary: $55,886

Fire Lieutenant – 9 (Pay Grade B1) $22.52; Estimated Annual Salary: $55,332

Fire Captain – 24 (Pay Grade B4) $19.75; Estimated Annual Salary: $63,397

Fire Captain – 9 (Pay Grade B4) $25.55; Estimated Annual Salary: $62,776

Battalion Chief – 24 (Pay Grade B8) $24.49; Estimated Annual Salary $75,527

Battalion Chief – 9 (Pay Grade B8) $30.45; Estimated Annual Salary $74,816

The pay rate for all current incumbents in each bargaining unit classification will be placed at the step closest to their current rate in the specified pay grade on the BCC Pay Scale without incurring a decrease in pay rate. In addition, a 2% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) will be applied to each employee’s rate.

Employees covered by this agreement will be eligible to receive any across-the-board or COLA wage rate increase that may be approved by the BCC and provided to all other county employees.

After being placed on the BCC Pay Scale in the respective pay grade, fire fighters will receive an increase as follows:

Fire Fighter – less than 1 year (Pay Grade A4) Pay Step B

Fire Fighter – 1-3 years (Pay Grade A4) +2% increase

Fire Fighter – 4-6 years (Pay Grade A4) +4% increase

Fire Fighter – 7+ years (Pay Grade A4) +6% increase

Escambia Fire Rescue operates as a combination department with both volunteer and career firefighters. Career personnel staff 13 fire stations, including Cantonment, 24 hours a day. Century is staffed by career firefighters from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and operates with volunteers the remainder of the time. Other North Escambia area stations — Walnut Hill, McDavid, Molino and Beulah — are strictly volunteer.

Police Benevolent Association Ratify Union Contract

The Escambia County Commission and the Florida Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (FPBA), representing the certified officers with the corrections department agreed upon a new three-year contract on Thursday.

We are extremely pleased with the positive outcome of the contract negotiation for certified officers in the Corrections Department,” said Interim County Administrator Wes Moreno. “As part of the negotiations, the county focused on recruitment and retention efforts, which included conducting analysis on high vacancy positions and wages. These men and women dedicate their time to improve lives, and their service is greatly appreciated by the county.”

Effective upon the first full pay cycle following the effective date of this agreement, the pay grade and hourly base rate for each bargaining unit classification will be as follows:

Corrections Officers – Trainees $15.79

Corrections Officers $17.41

Corrections Sergeant $20.15

Corrections Lieutenant $24.49

Effective upon the first full pay cycle following the effective date of this agreement, current incumbents in each bargaining unit classification will be reassigned to the appropriate pay grade on the BCC pay scale at the pay step closest to the employee’s current rate without incurring a decrease in pay. After being reassigned to the appropriate pay grade and pay step, the hourly rate for current incumbents in each bargaining unit classification will be increased as follows:

Corrections Officers – less than 1 year (Pay Step B)

Corrections Officers – 1-3 years (+ 2% increase)

Corrections Officers – 4-6 years (+ 4% increase)

Corrections Officers 7+ years (+ 6% increase)

Sergeants – less than 1 year (Pay Step B)

Sergeants – 1-3 years (+ 2% increase)

Sergeants – 4-6 years (+ 4% increase)

Sergeants – 7 + years (+ 6% increase)

Lieutenants – less than 1 year (Pay Step B)

Lieutenants – 1-3 years (+ 2% increase)

Lieutenants – 4-6 years (+ 4% increase)

Lieutenants – 7+ years (+ 6% increase)

Pictured: Escambia County firefighters responded to numerous types of incidents in addition to fires, like this vehicle crash on Highway 29. NorthEscambia.com file photo.