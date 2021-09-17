Escambia Approves Purchase Of Five New Fire Vehicles; Here’s Where They Will Go.

The Escambia County Commission on Thursday approved the purchase of five new vehicles for Escambia Fire Rescue, along with four new ambulance chassis.

A $2,415,313.38 purchase from Rev Group will include a e 2022 E-One Typhoon Custom Chassis HR100 ladder truck for $1,066,660 that will be placed at the Osceola Fire Station on Massachusetts Avenue. The county is purchasing a 2022 E-One Typhoon Custom Chassis Pumper Vehicle for $657,047.84 and a 2022 E-One Typhoon Custom Chassis e-MAX Pumper Rescue Vehicle. Those apparatus will go to the McDavid and Ferry Pass fire stations.

The new fire trucks will replace old and worn out apparatus.

The BOCC approved the purchase of two 2022 Ford F-250 Crew Cab 4×4 pickup trucks at $78,636 each ($152,272 total) to replace two beach water rescue trucks that will be disposed of at auction. Two older battalion chief vehicles will be rolled down for beach water rescue, and the new trucks will go the battalion chiefs.

In 2020, Escambia County placed four new fire engines into service for just over $2 million to replace aging trucks in Molino, Ensley, Myrtle Grove and Pleasant Grove.

With that 2020 purchase, a new rescue engine replaced a 2003 truck at the Molino Fire Station, and a second rescue engine replaced a 2011 models at the Ensley Fire Station. A standard engine replaced 2004 model at the Myrtle Grove Fire Station, and a squad engine replaced a 2002 rescue engine at the Pleasant Grove Fire Station.

The commission also approved the purchase of four new Ward International ambulance chassis for $338,000 that will be part of four remounts to be completed after October 1.

Pictured: Four new fire trucks purchased by Escambia County in 2020. NorthEscambia.com file photos.