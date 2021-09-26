ECSO Blazer Academy Named ‘Outstanding Program Of The Year’

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Blazer Academy has been selected for the Florida Crime Prevention Association’s “Outstanding Program of the Year” Award.

Sheriff Chip Simmons hosted Escambia County’s first Sheriff’s Blazer Academy in August of this year. The goal of the program was to immerse young men ages 13-15 in an environment that provides mentoring and instruction on many topics such as courtesy, responsibility, empowerment and respect. And there were some pretty sharp blazers involved.

“While this is a tremendous honor, the true value is the growth and evolvement of these young men throughout the entirety of the program,” Simmons said. “This first class was a huge success, and the Sheriff’s Blazer Academy will be a program we offer each year. We plan to expand the program by offering a Sheriff’s Blazer Academy for young women as well. We are proud to serve our community by providing mentorships for our youth.”

The Florida Crime Prevention Association, founded in 1969, is the oldest crime prevention association in the United States and serves the entire State of Florida. The program’s mission is to increase the awareness of crime prevention strategies and to network with other agencies on how to fight crime victimization.

A formal awards ceremony will be held on October 21 in Orlando.