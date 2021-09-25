Early Morning Fire Destroys Camper At Lake Stone

September 25, 2021

An early morning fire is under investigation after a camper was destroyed at Lake Stone early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported about 1:20 a.m. in the campground area of the park. The camper was reported to be fully involved when the first fire units arrived on scene.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. There was no word of any injuries.

The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Flomaton Fire Department were dispatched to the fire.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 