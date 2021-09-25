Early Morning Fire Destroys Camper At Lake Stone

An early morning fire is under investigation after a camper was destroyed at Lake Stone early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported about 1:20 a.m. in the campground area of the park. The camper was reported to be fully involved when the first fire units arrived on scene.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. There was no word of any injuries.

The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Flomaton Fire Department were dispatched to the fire.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.