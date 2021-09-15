Charter Review Committee Considers Change To Century Mayor’s Role

September 15, 2021

The Century Charter Review Committee is continuing to explore a change in the town’s form of government that would transfer most of the mayor’s powers to a town manager.

The committee voted in July to that a charter rewrite would form a town manager-council form of government, making the elected mayor a weak position, perhaps mostly a figurehead. Tuesday evening, with only three members present, the committee discussed making the mayor a voting member of the town council — perhaps as one of the five members or even a sixth member allowed to vote only to break a tie.

According to Tuesday’s discussion, the mayor and council would not be responsible for hiring and firing employees; that duty would fall to with the town manager. The town manager would prepare the town’s budget, which is currently a mayoral duty.

It was noted that if the mayor were to be a voting member of the town council, he or she would not be allowed to discuss business with council members outside of public meetings due to the Sunshine Law. Contact with council members would instead by coordinated by the town manager.

If the charter review committee completes a rewrite, the changes would go the town council to decide if the recommendation will go on the ballot for a citizen votes.

