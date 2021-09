Central Defeats Northview Volleyball (With Photo Gallery)

The Central Jaguars defeated the Northview Chiefs 3-0 Tuesday evening in Bratt.

Central won 25-7, 25-19, 27-25.

Up next, the Chiefs will host the Jay Royals Thursday. Junior varsity action begins at 4 p.m. Northview’s Senior Night will take place at 5 p.m. to be immediately followed by the varsity.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.