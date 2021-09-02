Cantonment Man Charged After Alleged Altercation With His Girlfriend At Grocery Advantage

A Cantonment man is facing charges after an alleged altercation in the parking lot of Grocery Advantage in Cantonment.

Clinton Darnell Fountain, 35, was charged with battery, burglary of a vehicle and criminal mischief.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Grocery Advantage on Highway 29 in reference to a disturbance. The victim told deputies that she had become involved in an argument with Fountain, her live-in boyfriend, and called a friend for a ride.

The victim stated as she and friend were leaving the store, Fountain climbed through the passenger side window of the vehicle, hitting her in the chest and neck as he attempted to turn off the ignition. As Fountain grabbed the key fob from the ignition, it broke, allowing the friend to accelerate and flee the Grocery Advantage, according to the arrest report.

Thomas refused medical treatment. When deputies contacted him at his residence, he denied that any altercation took place, the report states.

Fountain was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.