Woman Accidentally Shot Sunday Night In Cantonment, ECSO Says

A woman was accidentally shot Sunday night in Cantonment.

The incident happened about 8:45 p.m. on Nowak Road off County Road 97.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Morgan Lewis said it appeared a gun accidentally discharged, striking the woman. Her injuries were no considered life threatening, Lewis said.

Further details have not been made available.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.