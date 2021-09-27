Woman Accidentally Shot Sunday Night In Cantonment, ECSO Says
September 27, 2021
A woman was accidentally shot Sunday night in Cantonment.
The incident happened about 8:45 p.m. on Nowak Road off County Road 97.
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Morgan Lewis said it appeared a gun accidentally discharged, striking the woman. Her injuries were no considered life threatening, Lewis said.
Further details have not been made available.
NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
