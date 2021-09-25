$25K Worth of Stolen Items Recovered; Man Charged

An Escambia County man was arrested and thousands of dollars worth of stolen items were recovered when after a search warrant Wednesday.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators served a search warrant at Rodney Busbee’s home located in the 8200 block of Lawton Street.

Investigators discovered around $25,000 worth of stolen items including firearms, televisions, lawn equipment, tools, ladders, street signs, a golf cart, go-kart and a utility trailer. All of these items were stolen from eight different burglaries ranging from June 2021 to September 2021.

Busbee was arrested and charged with burglary, theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was released on bond.