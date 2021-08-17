Woman Killed Her Special Needs Daughter Insider Her Hospital Room, PPD Says

August 17, 2021

A woman has been charged with allegedly killing her 14-year old special needs daughter while she was in her bed at Sacred Heart Hospital.

Jessica Bortle, 34, of Bonifay, was charged with manslaughter for the death of 14-year old Jasmine Singletary.

Pensacola Police said Singletary — a special needs patients with a neuromuscular disorder — was in her room at Sacred Heart with her grandmother and Bortle.

Jasmine unexpectedly lost consciousness and stopped breathing, police said. Hospital staff began life saving procedures, but those efforts were unsuccessful and Jasmine died.

The autopsy showed that Jasmine had suffered massive injuries to her ribs and her liver. Those injuries that were not present when she was admitted to the hospital.

Pensacola Police investigators said they determined that the injuries were caused by Bortle. An arrest report states told police that she “slammed the hospital table into Singletary’s abdomen and then leaned onto the table with her weight.” after she  became angry after Jasmine  cussed at her over color crayons.

The report indicates the grandmother gave a similar account of Singletary’s actions.

The investigation is ongoing.

“The Pensacola Police Department extends its deepest sympathies to the family of Jasmine Singletary,” the department said in a release.

“he loss of Jasmine was an unimaginable tragedy for those who loved her and it was heart-breaking for the nurses and doctors in our Children’s Hospital who cared for her. We send our deepest sympathies and our prayers for her family and all who knew her,” Ascension Sacred Heart said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Comments

2 Responses to “Woman Killed Her Special Needs Daughter Insider Her Hospital Room, PPD Says”

  1. paul on August 17th, 2021 11:45 am

    It is despicable what this woman has done.

  2. John Doe on August 17th, 2021 11:14 am

    truly awful. rot in jail.





