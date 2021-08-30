Wind And Rain: Ida Tropical Weather Continues Locally

August 30, 2021

There is a tornado watch, flash flood watch and wind advisory in effect for the North Escambia area.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 79. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 72. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

