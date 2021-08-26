Tropical Depression Forms, Expected To Make Landfall As Major Northern Gulf Coast Hurricane

A tropical depression formed Thursday morning over the west-central Caribbean Sea near Jamaica, and it’s expected to make landfall somewhere on the northern Gulf Coast by Monday.

The system is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast at or near major hurricane intensity on Sunday, although the forecast uncertainty is larger than usual since the system is just forming. There is a risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday along the northern Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle to the upper Texas coast, with the greatest risk along the coast of Louisiana. Interests in these areas should closely monitor the progress of this system and ensure they have their hurricane plan in place.

