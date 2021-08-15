Tracking Fred: Tropical Storm Watch In Effect As Track Shifts East
August 15, 2021
A tropical storm watch is now in effect from the Alabama/Florida border to Navarre, including Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Navarre to Jefferson County.
Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Fred has regained tropical storm status over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.
A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
A turn toward the north is expected on Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Fred should move across the eastern and northern Gulf of Mexico through Monday, then make landfall in the western Florida Panhandle Monday afternoon or Monday night.
NOTE: Tropical Storm Grace is trekking along on the heels of Fred. Please keep an eye on the forecast in the coming days as there will only be a few days in between the landfall of Fred and when Grace may potentially enter the Gulf.
Since it’s pretty apparent we will be getting tropical storm force winds why hasn’t our district called off school yet? Students in flood zones, power outages and unsafe conditions to run busses. SMH.
Annie,
Thanks for the update from Destin. We were schedule to arrive in Panama City Beach on Tuesday 8/17 for a week on the beach. Our condo management company were nice enough to allow us to delay our arrival until 8/18. Hopefully the storm will pass by then and Grace doesn’t follow the same path as Fred. Stay safe out there and hopefully you can still get some sunny days during your stay.
I’ll take a Topical Storm over a Cat 3 any day. I hope everyone does their due diligence and makes preparations in case of power outages or flooding. The first 72 are on you. Stay safe people.
Don’t make that long drive for nothing we are in Destin now and have been for two days and have had maybe two hours of good weather this far and Tropical Storm Fred isn’t even close yet but the rain is frequent and heavy just as you get set up on the beach the rain comes then goes away dontou try again and get 20 minutes then have to to run to beat the next storm ! Our fist real vacation since we were married 30 years ago and is a total wash out I would wait about a.month and let all these. Tropical storms go through as Grace could.also come to.Destin now this morning they’re saying that Destin is where it will make landfall so lucky we will have perfect view of storm from balcony ! Could take chance but if it were me I would wait we only.came anyway after hearing about storm because condo is non refundable even there is a hurricane which I think is BS on their part I asked that question specifically when booking about Tropical.storm or hurricane wasmtold no problem no refund but can rebook another time within 30 days but when I called before we left they said only if evacuations are ordered even if hurricane ! Good luck and stay healthy !
Yabba dabba do
And the first school cancellation starts now! Weather beating out covid. 1-0
And the river is almost down. Guess there won’t be any fishing this year.
Just say, “NO! Tell me it ain’t so!”