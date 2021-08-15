Tracking Fred: Tropical Storm Watch In Effect As Track Shifts East

A tropical storm watch is now in effect from the Alabama/Florida border to Navarre, including Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Navarre to Jefferson County.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Fred has regained tropical storm status over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

A turn toward the north is expected on Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Fred should move across the eastern and northern Gulf of Mexico through Monday, then make landfall in the western Florida Panhandle Monday afternoon or Monday night.

NOTE: Tropical Storm Grace is trekking along on the heels of Fred. Please keep an eye on the forecast in the coming days as there will only be a few days in between the landfall of Fred and when Grace may potentially enter the Gulf.