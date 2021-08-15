Tracking Fred: Storm Moving Toward Northern Gulf Coast

Fred is expected to make landfall on the northern Gulf coast Monday evening.

The latest information is in the graphics above and below. A detailed look at the storm, the project path and local impacts is below.

Tropical Update: Fred remains disorganized and is no longer a tropical depression. We still expect Fred to become better organized late tonight or tomorrow as it moves out into the central Gulf. There was another slight shift in the track to the west this afternoon and further adjustments to the track are possible. Significant intensification still seems unlikely, but Fred could make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast as a tropical storm. If Fred gets its act together, we would be looking at the potential for a tropical storm or a strong tropical storm at worst (none of the guidance indicates anything stronger than a tropical storm). Landfall is looking more likely along the western Florida panhandle, Alabama coastline, or even the Mississippi coastline…but, again, we could see further adjustments to the track given the current lack of organization of Fred. We still expect Fred to be lopsided with the majority of the impacts on the EAST side of the center. TROPICAL STORM WATCHES are possible over land (coastal Alabama and northwest Florida) by later tonight. PLEASE keep a close eye on Fred over the weekend.

Forecast Details: (Skip to the next section if you just want to know the impacts) An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to survey the remnants of Fred this evening to see how far the re-development has progressed. The initial motion is still very uncertain given the current state of Fred. It is expected to move northwest around the western periphery of the subtropical ridge with a turn toward the north expected as it nears and moves inland along the northern Gulf coast in 48-60 hours. Keep in mind that some adjustments to the track forecast could occur depending on where the center of Fred re-forms. The upper level trough over the eastern Gulf of Mexico (currently hindering the development of Fred) will move north and weaken during the next 24 hours. Fred is likely to re-form a well-defined closed circulation over the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning.

LOCAL IMPACTS: We expect zero local impacts through Sunday night.

RAINFALL: Heavy rain is possible east of the center (generally east of I-65) with flash flooding possible on Monday. Keep in mind that the axis of heaviest rain may change depending on the eventual track of Fred. 2-4 inches of rain is possible on Monday to the east of I-65 with isolated amounts of 5+ inches possible across parts of northwest Florida (especially Okaloosa County). Minor river flooding is also possible across the Florida panhandle if this much rain falls on Monday.

COASTAL FLOOD/STORM SURGE: Inundation from coastal flooding of 1-2 feet possible above normally dry ground is possible on Monday morning and Tuesday morning with 2-3 feet possible in Mobile Bay (especially if the track shifts west again). COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY or STORM SURGE WATCH may be necessary.

SURF/RIP CURRENTS: Surf will build by Sunday night and increase to up to 10 feet on Monday. A HIGH SURF ADVISORY is in effect Sunday night through Tuesday morning. HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS is in effect Sunday night through Tuesday night.

WIND: Given the current intensity forecast, the threat for sustained tropical storm force winds will likely be confined closer to the coast. Tropical storm force wind gusts are possible further inland along and east of the track. The earliest time that tropical storm force winds would arrive is pre-dawn on Monday at the coast and Monday afternoon inland. More than likely, we won’t see those winds until late Monday morning or afternoon along the coast and Monday evening further inland.

TORNADO: A few tornadoes are possible on Monday across south Alabama and northwest Florida.

NOTE: Tropical Storm Grace is trekking along on the heels of Fred. Please keep an eye on the forecast in the coming days as there will only be a few days in between the landfall of Fred and when Grace may potentially enter the Gulf.