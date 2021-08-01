Three Reported Injured In Kingsfield Wreck

August 1, 2021

Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck late Saturday night on East Kingsfield Road.

The wreck occurred about 11:50 p.m. at East Kingsfield Road and Stallion Road, about a mile west of Highway 29. A total of three people were initially reported as injured; none of their injuries were considered life threatening.

The Ensley Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released any additional information.

Written by William Reynolds 

 