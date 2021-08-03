The Bill Is In The Mail? USPS Returns Mail To Sender Six Years Later

August 3, 2021

An employee at Century Water Works received a few unexpected surprises in the mail.

Central Water Works mailed the pictured water bill to a local address on September 16, 2015.

Monday, almost six years later, the bill arrived back at the water company on Byrneville Road with a yellow U.S. Postal Service “Return to sender” sticker dated July 31, 2021.

It was one six pieces of mail addressed by Central Water Works to the same person over a three-month period in 2015 that were all just returned by the post office.

We’ve reached out to the U. S. Postal Service (by email, not postal mail) for any possible explanation, and we’ll let you know what they say.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 