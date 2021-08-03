The Bill Is In The Mail? USPS Returns Mail To Sender Six Years Later

An employee at Century Water Works received a few unexpected surprises in the mail.

Central Water Works mailed the pictured water bill to a local address on September 16, 2015.

Monday, almost six years later, the bill arrived back at the water company on Byrneville Road with a yellow U.S. Postal Service “Return to sender” sticker dated July 31, 2021.

It was one six pieces of mail addressed by Central Water Works to the same person over a three-month period in 2015 that were all just returned by the post office.

We’ve reached out to the U. S. Postal Service (by email, not postal mail) for any possible explanation, and we’ll let you know what they say.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.