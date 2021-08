The Bill Is In The Mail? USPS Returns Mail To Sender Six Years Later

An employee at Century Water Works received a few unexpected surprises in the mail.

Central Water Works mailed the pictured water bill to a local address on September 16, 2015.

Monday, almost six years later, the bill arrived back at the water company on Byrneville Road with a yellow U.S. Postal Service “Return to sender” sticker dated July 31, 2021.

It was one six pieces of mail addressed by Central Water Works to the same person over a three-month period in 2015 that were all just returned by the post office.

We’ve reached out to the U. S. Postal Service (by email, not postal mail)¬†for any possible explanation, and we’ll let you know what they say.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.