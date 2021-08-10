System Strengthens Into Tropical Storm Fred
August 10, 2021
A system in the eastern Caribbean Sea has strengthened into Tropical Storm Fred
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on a system that is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico.
It is too early to determine exactly what, if any, impacts Fred will have on the local area.
The latest information is in the graphics above and below. We will keep you updated on NorthEscambia.com.
Comments
5 Responses to “System Strengthens Into Tropical Storm Fred”
Get those BARGES tied down SECURED now !!!!!
Mother nature knows what to do, we just have to set back and watch the show.
And we have a camping trip planned! Ugh !! Fred you need to dissipate.
Oh noooo, I had outdoor plans for this weekend! Good thing I didn’t tell the kids yet!
Booooooooo