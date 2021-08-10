System Strengthens Into Tropical Storm Fred

August 10, 2021

A system in the eastern Caribbean Sea has strengthened  into Tropical Storm Fred

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on a system that is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

It is too early to determine exactly what, if any, impacts Fred will have on the local area.

The latest information is in the graphics above and below. We will keep you updated on NorthEscambia.com.

Comments

5 Responses to “System Strengthens Into Tropical Storm Fred”

  1. Deborah Daugherty on August 10th, 2021 9:18 pm

    Get those BARGES tied down SECURED now !!!!!

  2. Steve on August 10th, 2021 5:08 pm

    Mother nature knows what to do, we just have to set back and watch the show.

  3. Well dang! on August 10th, 2021 12:07 pm

    And we have a camping trip planned! Ugh !! Fred you need to dissipate.

  4. Tori on August 10th, 2021 9:01 am

    Oh noooo, I had outdoor plans for this weekend! Good thing I didn’t tell the kids yet!

  5. Henry on August 10th, 2021 6:52 am

    Booooooooo





