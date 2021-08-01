Power Outage, Railroad Crossing Closure And Heat Make For Miserable Saturday Along Nine Mile Road

A power outage, a railroad crossing closure and really, really hot weather made for a downright miserable afternoon Saturday for residents, businesses and motorists along Nine Mile Road Saturday afternoon.

About 12:40 p.m., a power line was reported down across Nine Mile Road near the railroad tracks east of Highway 29, between Palafox Street and Old Chemstrand Road. Unconfirmed reader reports indicated the power line was snagged by a boat being hauled on a trailer.

The railroad crossing arms were stuck in the down position during te outage. That, along with power line repairs, closed Nine Mile Road until about 4:30 p.m.

Gulf Power reported at least 1,270 customers in the area lost power.

Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.