Possibly Armed Felon With Ties To Walnut Hill, Brewton Wanted For Child Sex Abuse

Authorities are searching for a man wanted for child sexual abuse that has ties to Walnut Hill and Brewton.

The Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office said 41-year old Thomas Benjamin Davis is wanted for felony sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years old and for failure to appear.

He was last known to possibly be in Texas, but investigators said he has property in Walnut Hill and Brewton and may be between the two states. The Sheriff’s Office said he is a convicted felon and may be armed.

He may be driving a late model silver Nissan Titan that may not have a tag.

Davis is described as a white male, 5-foot 11 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davis is asked to call the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office crime tip line at (251) 809-2154, the ECSO-AL main line at (850) 809-0741 or 911.