PHS At Tate Aggies: Here’s What To Know, How To Buy Tickets

August 26, 2021

The Tate Aggies will open their regular season as they host the Pensacola High Tigers Friday night at Pete Gindl Stadium.

There will be no cash ticket sales at the gate. All tickets will be sold using GoFan. Click or tap here to purchase tickets, or search for “Tate High School” on the GoFan app. Parking will be $2 cash per vehicle, and fans should enter the campus through the main gate or the junior parking lo gate.

Concessions will be available from the Tate High School Showband of the South with plenty of hamburgers, Aggie Fries and more.

The follow rules will be in place: no reentry, no backpacks, no large bags, no outside chairs, no tobacco, and no alcoholic beverages.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 