PHS At Tate Aggies: Here’s What To Know, How To Buy Tickets

The Tate Aggies will open their regular season as they host the Pensacola High Tigers Friday night at Pete Gindl Stadium.

There will be no cash ticket sales at the gate. All tickets will be sold using GoFan. Click or tap here to purchase tickets, or search for “Tate High School” on the GoFan app. Parking will be $2 cash per vehicle, and fans should enter the campus through the main gate or the junior parking lo gate.

Concessions will be available from the Tate High School Showband of the South with plenty of hamburgers, Aggie Fries and more.

The follow rules will be in place: no reentry, no backpacks, no large bags, no outside chairs, no tobacco, and no alcoholic beverages.