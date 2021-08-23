One Charged After Armed Robbery At Atmore Walmart

August 23, 2021

A woman was arrested shortly after the armed robbery of the Atmore Walmart Monday afternoon.

The armed robbery was reported about 3:15 p.m. at the store on North Main Street.

“Walmart officials said a female walked up to the service desk and advised the cashier she was armed with a weapon and demanded cash,” Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks said. “The female suspect then fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Atmore Police Department officers located the suspect in a wooded area behind Oak Hill Cemetery, which is adjacent to the store.

The suspect was identified by 30-year old Therease Antoinette Fletcher of Huntsville Alabama. She was transported to jail on a charge of robbery first degree.

Pictured: The Atmore Walmart Supercenter. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 