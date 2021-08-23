One Charged After Armed Robbery At Atmore Walmart

A woman was arrested shortly after the armed robbery of the Atmore Walmart Monday afternoon.

The armed robbery was reported about 3:15 p.m. at the store on North Main Street.

“Walmart officials said a female walked up to the service desk and advised the cashier she was armed with a weapon and demanded cash,” Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks said. “The female suspect then fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Atmore Police Department officers located the suspect in a wooded area behind Oak Hill Cemetery, which is adjacent to the store.

The suspect was identified by 30-year old Therease Antoinette Fletcher of Huntsville Alabama. She was transported to jail on a charge of robbery first degree.

Pictured: The Atmore Walmart Supercenter. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.