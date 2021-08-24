New Look, New Uniforms Coming For The Tate High School Showband Of The South

A new look is coming next year for the Tate High School Showband of the South.

The new band uniforms from Fruhauf Uniforms in Wichita, Kansas, are expected to arrive next spring.

The band will receive 300 bibber trousers, 300 marching coats, 300 Aussie hats and uniform management software. The total cost approved by Escambia County School Board was $97,764, based upon current band membership. Of that, $28,000 will come from the district’s general fund, and the $69,764 will balance will be paid from school internal accounts.

Photos courtesy Casey Dull Photography for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.