‘Air Of Narcissism’ – Former Sheriff Morgan Used $75K In Taxpayer Money For Statues Of Himself, K-9 Officer

Former Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan spent tens of thousands of dollars on a life-size bronze statue of himself before leaving office last year, according to document.

Morgan used $75,000 in taxpayer funds for statues from a New York state company. One was of Morgan in his sheriff’s uniform, complete with Air Force medals, while standing and saluting. The second was of former Escambia County Lt. Jason Potts and his K-9. They were ordered in April 2020, before Morgan left office. Two checks were written to cover the bill, one in April 2020 and the other in August 2020.

Morgan reportedly planned to place his 6-foot-4-inch statue on display near a fallen officer memorial in front of the Sheriff’s Office.

Current Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Wednesday that Morgan’s statue will not see the light of day.

“I have no intention of putting the statue of the former sheriff here in front of this building or anywhere in this building,” Simmons said.

You don’t typically make a statue of yourself, and have the taxpayers pay for it,” Simmons added. “I think it’s a bit of a waste of money. That’s why I tried to cancel it whenever I first found it. I think it’s a bit brash. I think it has an air of narcissism to it.”

The name tag has been removed from the statue of Potts will his K-9. With it’s generic appearance as a deputy and K-9, it may still be used somewhere at the ECSO>

But Morgan statue will remain in storage.

“Maybe we can melt it down and make use of it. But at this point that statue is not going to be erected here at the Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office,” Simmons said.

Images via WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com. Click to enlarge.