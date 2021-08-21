Murder Victim’s Body Found In Vehicle Trunk On Highway 29 In Ensley

A body of a Crestview murder victim was found in the trunk of a vehicle on Highway 29 Saturday evening in Ensley.

Crestview Police confirmed they are conducting a murder investigation in reference to a an incident that occurred about 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Walnut Avenue in Crestview, and the body found in Ensley is believed to be the victim.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle fire in Highway 29 near the Murphy Oil gas station. “They arrived to find a black male in a state of excited delirium”, according to Sgt. Melanie Peterson. The man was taken into custody a short distance away near Game Stop in the shopping center in front of Walmart and transported to a local hospital.

“He was transported to the hospital after they got control of him,” she said. “They ran the tag, and the vehicle came back that the owner of the car was suspected in a homicide out of Crestview.”

She said here were drugs in plain view “everywhere” on the seat of the car. As part of the inventory process before seizing the vehicle, the trunk was opened.

“There was a dead body there in the trunk,” Peterson said.

“A suspect was quickly developed and was later detained by the Escambia County Sheriffs Department, at around 6:30 p.m., “Crestview Police said. “The deceased victim was discovered in the suspect’s vehicle.”

The victim’s identity is not being released until family has been notified.

The investigation into the incident is continuing by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Crestview Police, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.