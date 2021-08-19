Molino Man Charge With Trying To Run Over Woman, Fleeing From Deputies

August 19, 2021

A Molino man allegedly assaulted a woman by attempting to run over her before fleeing from sheriff’s deputies.

Brian Lamar Dukes, 41, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, feeling and eluding, and resisting arrest without violence.

The incident occurred at the Forest Creek Apartments on Patton Drive. A female called the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and stated that a black male in a dark colored SUV was attempting to murder her.

When deputies arrived, they observed a black 2001 Chevrolet Suburban matching the description of the offending vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled at a high rate of speed, and the traffic stop was canceled.

The victim stated she was walking from her apartment to her car when Dukes backed his vehicle up toward her at a high rate of speed. She state, “I just knew he was about to kill me with his car”, according to an arrest report.

A deputy observed Dukes’ SUV on Gulf Beach Highway and attempted a traffic stop, but Dukes fled at a high rate of speed. The pursuit ended when Dukes drove into a ditch in front of the Perdido Bay Emergency Room. He ran, but deputies quickly caught up with him, took him to the ground and placed him under arrest, the reported continues.

The report states he was irate and sweating profusely when he stated that he had consume alcohol, spice and cocaine.

Dukes was released from the Escambia County Jail on an $11,000 bond.

