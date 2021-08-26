Man Who Trespassed On Molino Woman’s Property Charged With Assault With A Deadly Woman, ECSO Says

A Molino man allegedly found on a woman’s property is charged with assaulting her.

Marvin Arlo Lamb, 60, was charged with trespassing, felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and driving with no valid driver’s license.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s office she observed a gray van parked on her property in the 3000 block of Bopeg Road near Molino. As she approached the vehicle, it drove off. The vehicle returned to her address a short time later, and Lamb was yelling as he approached the victim with a large wooden stick, according to an arrest report.

Lamb denied he allegations against him. An arrest report notes that a wooden stick was located next to the driver’s seat in Lamb’s vehicle.

The victim’s property has posted no trespassing signs and is behind a closed gate, according to the report.

Lamb remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday with bond set at $1,600.