Local COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Climb; Sacred Heart Implements New Visitation Policies

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Escambia County almost doubled in the past week.

On July 28, there were 131 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. By Wednesday, August 4, that number was at 242. On July 4, there were only 32 hospitalizations.

“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of getting vaccinated, and I encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine if you are able,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said..

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided daily by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital. The daily numbers are not cumulative.

Baptist Health Care Cases

Baptist Hospital has also implemented at least twice-weekly reporting with additional information for their facility. Between July 1 and August 3, Baptist Health Care has treated a total of 178 patients who have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 150 stated they are unvaccinated.

Ascension Sacred Heart Visitation

Due to the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases within our hospital and the community, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola has adjusted its visitation policies.

Effective August 5, the revised policy says:

– One designated visitor per patient is allowed in the main hospital. All visitors to the main hospital must be over age 12.

– One designated visitor is allowed to accompany or visit a patient in the emergency department or procedural areas.

– Two designated visitors per day are allowed to visit patients in Studer Family Children’s Hospital and the Maternity Center.

– One designated support person wearing adequate personal protective equipment is allowed to visit a patient with COVID-19. However, visitors are not allowed in a patient room where an aerosol generating procedure is being performed and may cause the release of airborne particles. Procedures include certain respiratory treatments, suctioning, and intubation.

– The hospital has reduced visiting hours in its Intensive Care Units.

– Visitors continue to be required to wear a mask that covers the mouth and nose, especially in patient’s rooms, regardless of COVID-19 vaccine status.

– All visitors should wash their hands before entering or exiting patient rooms.