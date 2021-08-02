It’s Still Hurricane Season, And Were Are Climbing Toward The Statistical Peak

Now that we are in August, we’ve started the climb toward the statistical peak of hurricane season.

So far, 2021 is already on its way to being and active year. We’ve seen five names storms, including one hurricane (Elsa). Normally by August 1, we would have seen just two names storms with none of them becoming a hurricane.

As we get further along into August and September, storm tracks into the Gulf of Mexico become more climatologically favored.

The National Weather Service says don’t wait to prepare for the rest of hurricane season. Review your plans now, check your disaster supplies and know what you will do if a storm threatens our area.

Above: Typical August hurricane tracks.

Above: Typical September hurricane tracks.