Ida Strengthens Into A Hurricane, Headed To Gulf

Ida has strengthened into a hurricane as it nears Cuba. Hurricane Ida is forecast to become a hurricane as it moves northwest into the Gulf of Mexico Saturday.

Ida will then approach the northern Gulf coast at or near major hurricane strength on Sunday.

Adjustments to the track are possible.

Impacts are likely well east of forecast track center. Potential local impacts include:

Damaging winds & deadly storm surge for portions of the area

Dangerous surf/high risk of rip currents starting this weekend

Heavy rainfall/flash flooding & isolated tornadoes possible Sunday into Monday.

The latest details are in the graphics on the page.