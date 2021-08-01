Here Are The School Supply Lists For Escambia County Schools (And Save With Tax Free Week)
August 1, 2021
Here are the school supply lists for Escambia County.
Florida’s sales tax holiday is continuing through August 9. Most school supplies and clothing are tax exempt, including certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item; clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item; and the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.
For a printable elementary school list, click here.
For a printable middle school list, click here.
All elementary and middle schools in Escambia County have the same core supply list, including some optional items. Additional wish list items may listed on individual school or PTA sites, including social media. High schools do not have a general supply list.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
Headphones are not required, however, they are recommended for all grade levels.
Kindergarten
- Crayons — 4 (24-count packs)
- Scissors — 1 pair blunt tip
- Glue sticks — 12
- Glue — 2 (4-ounce bottles)
- Plastic Duo-Tang folders — 2 (solid colors)
- Plastic school box — 1
- Spiral notebooks — 3 wide ruled
- Dry erase markers — 4
- Copy paper — 2 reams (white)
- Pink erasers — 2
- Yellow wooden pencils — 24 (No. 2, sharpened)
- Headphones (recommended)
- Facial tissue (optional)
- Colored pencils (optional)
- Colored markers (optional)
- Antibacterial wipes (optional)
- Quart or gallon Ziplock bags (optional)
- Hand sanitizer (optional)
First grade
- Crayons — 4 (24-count packs)
- Scissors — 1 pair blunt tip
- Glue sticks — 6
- Glue — 1 bottle (4 ounces)
- Plastic Duo-Tang folders — 2 with pockets and prongs
- Plastic school box — 1
- Spiral notebooks — 2 wide ruled
- Dry erase markers — 4
- Copy paper — 2 reams (white)
- Eraser caps — 1 package
- Pink erasers — 4
- Yellow wooden pencils — 48 No. 2, sharpened
- Headphones (recommended)
- Facial tissue (optional)
- Highlighters (optional)
- Washable markers (optional)
- Antibacterial wipes (optional)
- Hand sanitizer (optional)
Second grade
- Crayons — 3 packs (24-count packs)
- Scissors — 1 pair
- Glue sticks — 6
- Glue — 1 bottle (4 ounces)
- Plastic Duo-Tang folders — 4 with pockets and prongs and in solid colors
- Plastic school box — 1
- Spiral notebooks — 3 wide ruled
- Notebook paper — 1 pack wide ruled
- Copy paper — 2 reams (white)
- Pink erasers — 4
- Eraser caps — 2 packages
- Yellow wooden pencils — 48 count No. 2, sharpened
- Headphones (recommended)
- Facial tissue (optional)
- Dry erase markers (optional)
- Hand sanitizer (optional)
- Highlighters (optional)
- Antibacterial wipes (optional)
- Colored pencils (optional)
Third grade
- Crayons — 2 (24-county packs)
- Scissors — 1 pair
- Glue sticks — 6
- Glue — 1 bottle (4 ounces)
- Plastic Duo-Tang folders — 5 with pockets and prongs and in solid colors
- Plastic school box or zippered pouch — 1
- Composition notebooks — 2
- Notebook paper — 2 packs wide ruled
- Copy paper — 2 reams white
- Pink erasers — 2
- Eraser caps — 3 packages
- Yellow wooden pencils — 48 No. 2, sharpened
- Headphones (recommended)
- Dry erase markers (optional)
- Highlighters (optional)
- Hand sanitizer (optional)
- Facial tissue (optional)
- Antibacterial wipes (optional)
Fourth grade
- Crayons — 2 (24-count packs)
- Colored pencils — 1 (12-count pack)
- Glue sticks — 4
- Glue — 1 bottle (4 ounces)
- Scissors — 1 pair
- Plastic Duo-Tang folders — 1 of each color: yellow, red, blue, green, purple, orange and with pockets and prongs
- Composition notebooks — 4
- Notebook paper — 2 wide ruled
- Cap erasers — 24
- Yellow wooden pencils — 48 No. 2, sharpened
- Multi-colored highlighters — 1 pack
- Headphones (recommended)
- Facial tissue (optional)
- Hand sanitizer (optional)
- Dry erase markers (optional)
- White copy paper (optional)
Fifth grade
- Colored pencils — 1 pack
- Glue — 2 bottles (4 ounces) or glue sticks — 4
- Scissors — 1 pair
- Duo-Tang folders — 2 of each color: yellow, red, blue, green, orange with pockets and prongs
- Zippered pouch — 1 or plastic school box — 1
- Spiral notebooks — 3
- Notebook paper — 4 packs wide ruled
- Cap erasers — 24
- Yellow wooden pencils — 48 No. 2, sharpened
- Multi-colored highlighters — 1 pack
- Headphones (recommended)
- Facial tissue (optional)
- 1½ – 2 inch binder (optional)
- Dry erase markers (optional)
- Antibacterial wipes (optional)
- Hand sanitizer (optional)
MIDDLE SCHOOL
(All grades)
- No. 2 pencils
- Blue or Black ink pens
- Wide ruled notebook paper
- Pack of multi-colored highlighters
- Zippered binder or 2 inch, 3 ring notebook and set of 10 dividers
- Earbuds
- Texas Instruments TI30X solar powered calculator for Algebra I only
