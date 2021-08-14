Fred’s Latest Cone Centered Over Pensacola

The forecast track for Fred has shifted west, now centered over Pensacola.

However, confidence in the potential impacts and forecast is low. Further changes in the track are possible and you should remain up to date over the next few days.

Despite the lower confidence, we do still expect increasing rain chances Monday and Tuesday. This will also accompany increasing wave and rip currents along the beaches with a high risk of rip currents beginning Sunday.

The latest information is in the graphics above and below. We will keep you updated on NorthEscambia.com.