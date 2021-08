Florida Gas Prices Remain Steady

Florida gas prices have seen little change during the past week. The state average of $2.97 per gallon is the same as last week, according to AAA.

That’s four cents per gallon less than a month ago, but 43 cents more than one year ago.

The average price in Escambia County was $3.01. In North Escambia, a low of $2.89 could be found at three Cantonment stations. In Pensacola, the warehouse clubs were at $2.81.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.