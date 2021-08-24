ESCO Seems Attempted Murder Suspect

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has named a suspect in an attempted homicide in mid August.

Cordeal Nikitia Hawthorne, 35, was wanted for attempted murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

On August 14, the ECSO responded to the 3700-block of Mobile Highway in reference to a shooting victim.

Once on scene, deputies located a male victim in his 50s with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the roadway. Deputies rendered aid until EMS arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620, Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP, or 911.