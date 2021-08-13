Escambia County Alabama School System Issues Mask Mandate Effective Today

August 13, 2021

The Escambia County (Alabama) School System has issued a mask mandate beginning today, August 13.

The mandate applies to all students in grades 1-12, staff and visitors while inside any school facility. Masks will not be required for outdoor activities such as physical education classes and athletics.

All students, regardless of age or vaccination status, be be required to wear a mask on school buses.

The mask requirement was passed Thursday afternoon by the Escambia County (AL) Board of Education. The mandate will remain in effect through at least September 24 and will be reevaluated.

