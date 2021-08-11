Escambia County 4-H Honors Members At Annual Awards Banquet

Escambia County 4-h celebrated at its annual banquet recently at the Langley Bell 4-H Center in Cantonment.

Over 70 guests participated in the celebration and recognition of Escambia County 4-H achievements in a fiesta theme setting.

Many awards were given out at the banquet to recognize the accomplishments of 4-H members. County council members and honored guests presented certificates, pins and awards.

Graduating seniors were recognized, and Jessica Conti, 2020-2021 County Council president, gave her retiring address. Escambia County 4-H also honored the members that made up the 2020-2021 County Council and inducted a new group of council officers for 2021-2022.

The new council officers are as follows: Taylor Anderson and Chloe B. as district delegates, Raimi Joseph as motivational leader, A.T. Bridgers as sergeant-at-arms, Madelyn Goss as parliamentarian, Alan B. as reporter, Tucker Padgett as treasurer, Kailee Dunlap as secretary, Ava Chauvette as vice president, and Gracie Meredith as president.

According to Brian Estevez, Escambia County 4-H Agent, the new officers were inducted in a lighting of the candle ceremony and were told that “good officers pledge their hands to the service of their 4-H council, its members, and the clubs they represent.”

There were 249 youth in Escambia County that were enrolled in one of 16 4-H Clubs. Six Escambia County 4-H members placed first in their respective divisions at state competitive events; and two judging teams won their respective state contests. More than 1,000 youth from Escambia County schools participated in at least 6 hours of 4-H programming.

“Escambia County 4-H would like to say thank you to all of the 4-H members, parents, sponsors, and guests that attended the 2021 4-H Awards Banquet,” said Estevez.

“The 4-H Awards Banquet was made possible with the donations from our many sponsors. Escambia County 4-H thanks you for your donations of money, time and effort to make the banquet possible,” said Aly Schortinghouse, Escambia County 4-H/Livestock Agent.