Central Water Works Temporarily Closes Business Office After COVID-19 Exposure

Century Water Works has temporarily closed their business office to the public due to staff exposure to COVID-19.

The office is expected to remain closed until at least August 9.

Central Water Works serves about 1,000 members in the McDavid, Byrneville, Century and Flomaton areas from their business office on Byrneville Road.

