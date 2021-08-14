Blue Wahoos Strike Out 17 Biscuits But Fall 3-1

August 14, 2021

Seaver Whalen hit a go-ahead three-run home run against CJ Carter as the Wahoos fell to the Biscuits 3-1 Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

In another abbreviated outing for the Wahoos, Jake Eder pitched 3.2 scoreless innings in which the left-hander surrendered only one hit. He walked two and struck out three while throwing a total of 56 pitches on the night.

Once Eder departed, the bullpen shouldered most of the game and pitched remarkably well. Andrew McInvale was the first name out of the bullpen and turned in his best outing as a professional. He pitched 2.1 perfect innings, including an immaculate fifth inning when he struck out the side in nine pitches.

After McInvale, CJ Carter (L, 0-1) made his long-awaited Blue Wahoos debut and recorded three strike outs in his only inning of work. Unfortunately, he also allowed a walk and three hits, one of which was a two-out, three-run homer to Whale to erase what was a 1-0 lead. After Carter’s lone inning, Jefry Yan pitched two perfect innings and struck out five. In total, the Wahoos struck out 17 Montgomery Biscuits, which ties a Biscuit season-high for most strike outs in a game.

Offensively, Pensacola was held to a total of two hits on the night, both off starter Jayden Murray. The first hit was a J.D. Orr double with two outs in the third. The second hit was a solo home run from Brian Navarreto in the fifth, which put Pensacola ahead 1-0 at the time.

The nwzrof the series is Saturday at 6:00 PM CT at Blue Wahoos Stadium. LHP Will Stewart (5-5, 3.90) will start for Pensacola and he will be opposed by RHP Easton McGee (3-0, 4.44).

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 