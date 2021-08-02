Blue Wahoos Breakout With Big Win On Jay High Day At The Ballpark

The Blue Wahoos touted tandem, outfielders J.J. Bleday and Griffin Conine, made sure Sunday was a fun day — Jay High Day at the ballpark.

And maybe a well-needed one, too.

After what had been a rough homestand, both with weather and team results, Bleday and Conine put a charge into the mood by producing two big hits apiece and six runs batted in, as the Blue Wahoos busted out with an 11-3 victory against the Mississippi Braves in the final game of their series.

While the M-Braves took four of the six games, what occurred Sunday among an energized crowd at Blue Wahoos Stadium left a good mood to finish the weekend.

“We want to just keep building off (Sunday),” said Bleday, who went 2-for-5, scored three runs and scorched the ball in four plate appearances. “We have been struggling.. We have been letting some games affect us, but today we did a really good job.. We came out hot.”

That started with Bleday’s lead-off single in the first inning, followed an out later by Conine’s two-run blast off a 99-mph fastball. The moon shot exited his bat and carried 441 feet over right center wall, bounced on the concourse, then bounded out of the stadium.

It continued Conine’s lead as the top home run hitter (26) in Minor League Baseball.

“This series (M-Braves) did a really good job of fastballs up every at bat,” said Conine, who was elevated a week ago from the Beloit Snappers, the Miami Marlins’ High-A affiliate where he hit 23 homers.

“(M-Braves pitchers) all throw 96 to 98 (mph) and that is tough to get on top off. So (Sunday) I really put emphasis in pregame work with fastball machine.

“Getting one (homer) in the first (inning) was awesome. It was a lot of fun out there today.”

The enjoyment carried through the stadium. It was Jay Day at the ballpark, complete with Jay High School’s band, their cheerleaders and their principal all part of pregame activities.

They started the festivities, then the Blue Wahoos followed with their performance.

Riley Mahan followed Conine’s homer with a solo shot in the first. The Blue Wahoos then knocked out M-Braves starter Victor Vodnik with a four-run second inning, highlighted by Bleday’s 2-run triple.

Vodnik was strong in Mississippi’s win Tuesday in the first game of the series, but faced only 12 batters Sunday when pulled with one out in the second on Jay High Day at the ballpark.

Seven of the nine batters in the Blue Wahoos lineup factored into the scoring. The big boost came from the bottom of the order with J.D. Orr, Connor Justus and Galli Cribbs Jr. combining for five hits, six runs scored and they reached base a combined 10 times in the game.

After the Blue Wahoos game Friday night was rained out, the team ended a seven-game losing streak by winning Saturday’s first game of a doubleheader and followed Sunday with one of the top performances this season.

“I think (postponement) allowed guys to get some rest and hit the reset button,” Bleday said. “These last two games we won were a good area where we want to be at.”

Will Stewart, as he’s so often done this season, delivered a quality start on the mound. He worked five innings, allowed just hits, one walk and struck out six to earn his fourth win.

Four relievers followed. The Blue Wahoos turned three double-plays and new catcher Santiago Chavez threw out the M-Braves’ Justin Dean trying to steal third in the first inning.

In all, the Blue Wahoos got 11 runs on 11 hits. They will now head to Biloxi for a week-long series against the Shuckers at MGM Park in Biloxi, Miss.

His first week in Pensacola left Conine with a good impression of the crowd setting at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

“The ballpark is awesome,” said Conine, 24, the son of Jeff Conine, a 17-year Major League player, two-time All Star, who led the Marlins to both of their World Series titles.

“It is really fun,” he said. “The fans are really into it. I know Beloit is getting a new ballpark (opens Tuesday), but playing in the old one, I’m definitely not used to the fan electricity and the buzz at the ballpark like here.”

It was Jay Day in a big way at the ballpark. The Jay HS band entertained fans outside the stadium before the game with various songs. The band then performed the National Anthem.

The Jay High varsity and junior varsity cheerleading squads also performed before the game.

New principal Benjie West, a Jay graduate who took over June 4, threw out the first pitch. In addition, the Jay 10-under girls softball team was honored before the game for winning a state tournament championship.

by Bill Vilona, Senior Writer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos