Tropical Storm Ida Forms, Expected To Make Landfall As Major Northern Gulf Coast Hurricane

A tropical depression formed Thursday morning over the west-central Caribbean Sea near Jamaica has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Ida. It is expected to make landfall somewhere on the northern Gulf Coast by Monday.

The system is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast at or near major hurricane intensity on Sunday, although the forecast uncertainty is larger than usual since the system is just forming. There is a risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday along the northern Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle to the upper Texas coast, with the greatest risk along the coast of Louisiana. Interests in these areas should closely monitor the progress of this system and ensure they have their hurricane plan in place.

Impacts are likely well east of forecast track center. Potential local impacts include:

Dangerous surf/high risk of rip currents starting this weekend

Damaging winds and storm surge for portions of the area

Heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes possible Sunday into Monday

The latest details are in the graphics on the page.