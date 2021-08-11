Tropical Storm Fred Headed Toward The Gulf Of Mexico

Tropical Storm Fred formed Thursday night and is on a path toward the northern Gulf Coast.

Fred is expected to move across Hispaniola and toward the eastern Gulf by the weekend. From there, Fred is expected to head north towards the Florida Panhandle.

Potential for increasing surf and rip currents along our local beaches this weekend is increasing. Depending on the track we could also see an increase in rain chances Saturday through Monday.

The latest information is in the graphics above and below. We will keep you updated on NorthEscambia.com.