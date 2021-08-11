Tropical Storm Fred Headed Toward The Gulf Of Mexico

August 11, 2021

Tropical Storm Fred formed Thursday night and is on a path toward the northern Gulf Coast.

Fred is expected to move across Hispaniola and toward the eastern Gulf by the weekend. From there, Fred is expected to head north towards the Florida Panhandle.

Potential for increasing surf and rip currents along our local beaches this weekend is increasing. Depending on the track we could also see an increase in rain chances Saturday through Monday.

The latest information is in the graphics above and below. We will keep you updated on NorthEscambia.com.

Comments

5 Responses to “Tropical Storm Fred Headed Toward The Gulf Of Mexico”

  1. Deborah Daugherty on August 10th, 2021 9:18 pm

    Get those BARGES tied down SECURED now !!!!!

  2. Steve on August 10th, 2021 5:08 pm

    Mother nature knows what to do, we just have to set back and watch the show.

  3. Well dang! on August 10th, 2021 12:07 pm

    And we have a camping trip planned! Ugh !! Fred you need to dissipate.

  4. Tori on August 10th, 2021 9:01 am

    Oh noooo, I had outdoor plans for this weekend! Good thing I didn’t tell the kids yet!

  5. Henry on August 10th, 2021 6:52 am

    Booooooooo





