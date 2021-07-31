Will Your Child Ride The Bus To School In Escambia County? School District Wants To Know

July 31, 2021

The Escambia County School District has posted a school transportation plans survey due to a bus driver shortage.

“We are asking parents to share students’ transportation plans ahead of the school year in an effort to maximize our efficiency and reduce lateness,” the survey states.

Click or tap here to take the survey.

The school district is asking parents or guardians to complete one survey for each of their children. The survey asks one simple question, along with the student’s ID number and last name.

The first day of school is Wednesday, August 11.

